Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
Prince William shares first post days after Meghan Markle, Harry's car chase claims

Prince of Wales Prince William has shared his first personal message on social media days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed about "near catastrophic car chase".

The future king took to Twitter and reacted to the retirement of Wales rugby players Alun Wyn Jones and fellow senior forward Justin Tipuric.

They both announced their retirement from Test duty just four months before the side´s Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux.

Commenting on BBC tweet, Prince William said “Two giants of the game. Rugby won’t be the same without you - not just in Wales, but the world over.

Prince William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), went on to say “Congratulations on your incredible careers! Cymru am byth. W”

This was Prince William’s first message posted on social media after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York.

