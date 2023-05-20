 
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘bathes in flashbulbs’: ‘There’s a chasm in her relationship'

Meghan Markle’s bid to allegedly start the Meghanaissance has caused quite a stir.

Everything has been voiced by Camilla Tominey, an associate editor for The Telegraph.

She believes Meghan Markle is a woman who looks forward while Harry dwells on the past.”

Mr Tominey even referenced the “extraordinary events of this week” i.e. the ‘near catastrophic’ car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” and admitted that it seems to “expose a chasm between her desire for fame, and Harry’s quest for privacy.”

In the midst of her piece, she also addressed “much talk of a ‘Meghanaissance’.”

This is in light of the fact that Meghan Markle has often “appeared to bathe in the flashbulbs” especially when “she made her first official public appearance since the Coronation.”

There she told attendees, “You can be the visionary of your own life,” in a £1,500 gold Johanna Ortiz dress and £1,000 Tom Ford stilettos.

