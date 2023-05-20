Priyanka Chopra Jonas spills her brother persuaded her to pursue acting career

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently revealed how her brother played a crucial role in pursuing her career.



Speaking to CNN, the Citadel star recalled that her brother wanted her out of the house after she returned from her trip to America.

“We just had one guest room,” stated the 40-year-old.

The Quantico actress continued, “My father at the time said, ‘She’s a young woman. She needs her space’.”

So, PeeCee told the outlet that her dad “just kicked my brother out, who was 10 years old, and gave him the hallway”.

After this incident, the actress disclosed that she might have “shoved” it in her brother’s face for a bedroom and he had to sleep in the hallway.

PeeCee mentioned, “He hatched this elaborate plan which gave me my career. Technically, he got his room back.”

Before joining the entertainment industry, PeeCee first entered the international pageant and won the title of Miss World in 2000.

Later, she joined Bollywood and did a number of movies in India and eventually became a huge star in the late 2000s.

After her stint in her home country, the Baywatch actress expressed her desire to “spread my wings” and wanted to move to America.

“I had the opportunity to do pop music for a hot second which is the opportunity that eventually brought her to the US,” she added.

The actress informed that her single was featured in the opening for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and then there was no looking back.

Meanwhile, PeeCee appeared in US hit series and garnered a lot of attention worldwide, eventually becoming a global star.

The actress tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.