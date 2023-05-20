Sydney Sweeney wants people to see ‘Reality’ as a human being: Here’s why

 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Saturday May 20, 2023

Sydney Sweeney has recently shared her take on the role of controversial real-life American whistleblower Reality Winner in her new HBO Films drama, Reality.

During the movie premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Sydney told Variety, “I hope that people see Reality as a human being and that they stop letting articles and tabloids label people and put thoughts into their minds.”

“Hopefully they see this humanized experience and get to come up with their own opinions,” stated the 25-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Winner was “a former U.S. Air Force member who was working as a translator for an NSA contractor when she was charged of leaking a confidential report on Russian election interference to the media. Later, she was charged under the Espionage Act and served four years in federal prison”.

Speaking about her character in the movie, the Euphoria actress disclosed, “I was drawn by how complex she was. There are so many contradicting layers of who she is, what it means to be a woman. And I feel that we were able to take a moment and truly humanize it, and not put any type of lens on it.”

“It was just a real moment in time. It’s everything from the transcript. Nothing has changed. And I love that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Reality is slated to premiere on May 29 on HBO.

