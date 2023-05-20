 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappointed

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappointed
King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappointed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from King Charles and other royal family members after their car chase in New York.

According to the Telegraph, the California-based royal couple have not heard from King Charles and other senior members since their ‘near catastrophic’ car chase, and are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from the King and other royals.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie had also confirmed that spokespersons for both King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate have declined to comment.

“I understand that no member of the Royal Family has reached out to the Sussexes since today's news broke four hours ago.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday.

But police and even the mayor of New York City, as well as a taxi driver who briefly transported the couple, played down the danger and duration of the reported pursuit.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson added.

More From Royals:

Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed video

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’ video

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’
Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure'
Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed

Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed
Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’

Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’
Meghan, Harrys security team could have managed NYC car chase in 'better' way video

Meghan, Harrys security team could have managed NYC car chase in 'better' way
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh criticism from Prince William's friend video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh criticism from Prince William's friend

Harry says car chase was 'closest I have ever felt' to understanding Diana's death video

Harry says car chase was 'closest I have ever felt' to understanding Diana's death

Royal family shares a secret about King Charles on World Bee Day

Royal family shares a secret about King Charles on World Bee Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ as King Charles refuses to acknowledge US stunt video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ as King Charles refuses to acknowledge US stunt
Prince Harry knows ‘no one has got any time for him at all’: ‘Such a shame’

Prince Harry knows ‘no one has got any time for him at all’: ‘Such a shame’