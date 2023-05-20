Meghan, Harrys security team could have managed NYC car chase in 'better' way

File Footage

Princess Diana’s former protection officer gave his two cents on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "near catastrophic" car chase in New York.



Earlier this week, the California-based Royal couple was chased for “almost two hours” by “highly aggressive” paparazzi after they left a high profile gala in New York City.



Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Ken Wharfe said that he had he had "some sympathy" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security team but noted the matter could have been managed in a better way.

"The whole point is you have to take advice on this, and I don’t know to what extent the New York Police Department were involved, but basically it’s something that needs to be properly stage-managed,” he said as per The Express.

"I will make the point here from my own experience… the paparazzi, at best, can be talked to, but at worst they’re a nuisance,” the officer, who worked for the former Princess of Wales for six years, added.

A representative for the couple left the couple’s fans in shock after he revealed that they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York City.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” their representative said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," it added.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."