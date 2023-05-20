 
Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’

The truth about Prince Harry’s alleged negativity has been brought to light by an inside source.

All these admissions by the insider were made during their interview with associate editor Camilla Tominey.

In the middle of this chat, the inside source explained the extent of Prince Harry’s isolation, and admitted that he doesn't really have any friends left in the UK.

The main reason for this is allegedly due to his 'consistently negative' disposition which has managed to drive almost all of his pals away.

The insider who chimed in on his change was quoted saying, “Nobody really speaks to him any more and even the people who have remained by his side have lately begun to fall away because he is so consistently negative."

According to a report by The Telegraph, "He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others," the source also admitted while diving deeper into the various reasons for this divide.

Initially it was the norm for some of his pals to stick with him simply for the fact they "blamed Meghan for isolating him and cutting him off from his friends and family."

"But he hasn’t done anything to help himself," since Spare or his Netflix docuseries released. so "now they just see him as completely lost."

