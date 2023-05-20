 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed

King Charles and other senior royal family members have extended support to Kate Middleton yet again amid their snub to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The King and royal family's support to Kate Middleton came as the Princess of Wales has been making the rounds for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles and other senior royals, shared Kate Middleton’s photos from her latest visits to Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and Anna Freud with a supporting note.

The photos were posted with caption “To mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, The Princess of Wales has visited @damekellyholmestrust and @afnccf.”

It further reads: “The Princess of Wales has long been a champion of prioritising mental wellbeing, including that of children and young people, and is Patron of a number of charities which are focussed on promoting and providing mental health support to those in need.”

The royal family’s post in support of Kate Middleton came a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘near catastrophic’ New York car chase.

It is reported that Meghan and Harry are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from King Charles and other royal family members after the incident.

