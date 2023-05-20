Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child Prince Louis has been fans favourite for his cheeky behaviour and delightful gesture on royal events.

The Prince and Princess of Wales do everything in their power to make sure that the little prince is 'shielded' from the public's opinion, according to a royal expert.

The young royal, who amused fans with his behaviour and gesture during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla, is unaware of his public admiration.

Louis has reached new levels of fame with his mesmerising videos on social media, with fans particularly wondering where he disappeared during the coronation ceremony. But, the prince won’t be aware of his adoring fans, according to a royal commentator.

And his parents also want him to remain off from the public eye. They also want the little royal to pay all his attention to his studies.

"They wouldn't be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them. I'm sure they're being shielded largely from that. Louis probably doesn't know that he is basically a national treasure now," said Jennie Bond.

Jennie thinks that the family would have “heaved a great sigh of relief” after the past two years of royal events have come to a close, including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

“Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults. So I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over,” she added.

"It would have been quite easy for the kids who are very resilient to just park that and get back to their routines at school and will be back to enjoying playing football, rugby, cricket with a certain amount of relief that it's over and they did a very good job."

Late and William do their best to shield Louis from the public, the two have acknowledged their son for his cheeky behaviour.

Posting on their official Instagram account last year, they thanked their followers for the Jubilee celebrations and added the comment "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"