 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child Prince Louis has been fans favourite for his cheeky behaviour and delightful gesture on royal events.

The Prince and Princess of Wales do everything in their power to make sure that the little prince is 'shielded' from the public's opinion, according to a royal expert.

The young royal, who amused fans with his behaviour and gesture during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla, is unaware of his public admiration.

Louis has reached new levels of fame with his mesmerising videos on social media, with fans particularly wondering where he disappeared during the coronation ceremony. But, the prince won’t be aware of his adoring fans, according to a royal commentator.

And his parents also want him to remain off from the public eye. They also want the little royal to pay all his attention to his studies.

"They wouldn't be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them. I'm sure they're being shielded largely from that. Louis probably doesn't know that he is basically a national treasure now," said Jennie Bond.

Jennie thinks that the family would have “heaved a great sigh of relief” after the past two years of royal events have come to a close, including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

“Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults. So I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over,” she added.

"It would have been quite easy for the kids who are very resilient to just park that and get back to their routines at school and will be back to enjoying playing football, rugby, cricket with a certain amount of relief that it's over and they did a very good job."

Late and William do their best to shield Louis from the public, the two have acknowledged their son for his cheeky behaviour.

Posting on their official Instagram account last year, they thanked their followers for the Jubilee celebrations and added the comment "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

More From Royals:

Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed video

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’ video

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’
Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed

Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed
Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’

Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’
Meghan, Harrys security team could have managed NYC car chase in 'better' way video

Meghan, Harrys security team could have managed NYC car chase in 'better' way
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh criticism from Prince William's friend video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh criticism from Prince William's friend

Harry says car chase was 'closest I have ever felt' to understanding Diana's death video

Harry says car chase was 'closest I have ever felt' to understanding Diana's death

Royal family shares a secret about King Charles on World Bee Day

Royal family shares a secret about King Charles on World Bee Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ as King Charles refuses to acknowledge US stunt video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ as King Charles refuses to acknowledge US stunt
Prince Harry knows ‘no one has got any time for him at all’: ‘Such a shame’

Prince Harry knows ‘no one has got any time for him at all’: ‘Such a shame’
Prince William faces major blow days after King Charles coronation video

Prince William faces major blow days after King Charles coronation