Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s near catastrophic car chase has just been called into question since ‘no two accounts add up’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘near catastrophic’ car chase has been broken down by British columnist Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything with the Daily Mail and called out the choice of words for the press release.

Ms Moir started the entire chat by pointing out how, “Years from now, people will still be talking about the night when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were, according to their own official statement, involved in a 'near catastrophic' two-hour car chase in New York, resulting in 'multiple near-collisions' involving other cars, pedestrians and police officers.”

In the midst of this chat she also honed in on the use of ‘near’ in all the press statements, insider reports and international media coverage.

In light of this she warns, “Hit the brakes for a moment to consider how the word 'near' is called upon to do a lot of heavy lifting in this context.”

“Near, as in a flaming meteor shower from Mars was involved in a near-hit on their car.”

“Near as in that near-calamitous moment when King Kong nearly fell off the Empire State Building after climbing up to get a better view of this terrifying car chase.”

“One, I might add, that is surely becoming the most famous hot pursuit in American history, right up there with Steve McQueen in Bullitt or O.J. Simpson's slow-speed freeway police chase nearly 30 years ago.”

Yet Ms Moir believes, “in the fevered aftermath of this incident, the most striking element is that everyone seems to be telling a different story, no two accounts match up.”

