Saturday May 20, 2023
John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life

John Legend has recently shared valuable advice for married couples to avoid minor spats and move forward in their relationship.

In a clip posted on The Drew Barrymore Show page on Instagram, the musician, who tied the knot with Chrissy Teigen in 2013 and shares three children, revealed that it’s important to focus on “forgiveness”.

Legend was responding to a question on couples going through “minor spats” and how they can improve their relation.

The singer, who has a ten-year marital experience, reflected, “Partner should be good at forgiveness.”

The Tonight hit-maker stated, “You had to be good at apologizing.”

Giving insight into his relationship with Teigen, the singer mentioned, “I think I apologise more so Chrissy has to be good at forgiveness.”

However, Legend suggested that don’t let the little things “derail your relationship”.

“You have to acknowledge that you have messed up,” remarked the crooner.

The Hard Times singer pointed out that it’s better to “forgive and move on”.

In the end, he added, “Don’t let these little things cripple your relationship.”

Meanwhile, Legend never shied away praising about his wife Teigen on any platform, be it on social media or red carpets.

Earlier, the singer called cookbook author “fine” on her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Moreover, Legend also commended his wife’s “sense of humour” during his interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” he commented.

