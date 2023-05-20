Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father

She previously revealed that she often rewatches his films so she can keep reminding herself of him

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow reveals that she receives signs from her father a decade after he passed. The actor was a major part of the Fast & Furious franchise, playing the role of Brian O’Conner.

She explained: “Four and seven are my dad's favourite numbers. And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere.”

She will also be following in her father’s footsteps as she is a part of the film Fast X. “For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening.”

So far, she has had a very successful run as a model and she claims that it still remains her main passion. However, she isn’t opposed to the prospect of filming more movies in the future.

“I'm thinking about it. Modelling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit.”

“They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I'm fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies. I like to watch (his films) at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive. Honestly, I just saw him as my dad, and I think he kept me very behind the scenes of everything, so I didn't realise how big his fan base was.