 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

She previously revealed that she often rewatches his films so she can keep reminding herself of him
She previously revealed that she often rewatches his films so she can keep reminding herself of him

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow reveals that she receives signs from her father a decade after he passed. The actor was a major part of the Fast & Furious franchise, playing the role of Brian O’Conner.

She explained: “Four and seven are my dad's favourite numbers. And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere.”

She will also be following in her father’s footsteps as she is a part of the film Fast X. “For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening.”

So far, she has had a very successful run as a model and she claims that it still remains her main passion. However, she isn’t opposed to the prospect of filming more movies in the future.

“I'm thinking about it. Modelling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit.”

She previously revealed that she often rewatches his films so she can keep reminding herself of him.

“They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I'm fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies. I like to watch (his films) at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive. Honestly, I just saw him as my dad, and I think he kept me very behind the scenes of everything, so I didn't realise how big his fan base was.

More From Entertainment:

John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life

John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life
'Barry' showrunner Bill Hader likes having 'a clear vision' when working with actors

'Barry' showrunner Bill Hader likes having 'a clear vision' when working with actors
Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip

Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip
Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale

Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale
Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip

Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip
Mysterious stone circle discovered on James Corden’s Berkshire estate

Mysterious stone circle discovered on James Corden’s Berkshire estate
Meadow Walker on receiving signs from her late dad Paul Walker after death

Meadow Walker on receiving signs from her late dad Paul Walker after death
'John Wick' franchise hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office

'John Wick' franchise hits $1 billion mark at worldwide box office
Priscilla Presley reportedly requested to be buried next to Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley reportedly requested to be buried next to Elvis Presley
Ben Affleck would never sacrifice 'career' over Jennifer Lopez 'drama'

Ben Affleck would never sacrifice 'career' over Jennifer Lopez 'drama'
Sydney Sweeney wants people to see ‘Reality’ as a human being: Here’s why

Sydney Sweeney wants people to see ‘Reality’ as a human being: Here’s why
Matty Healy caught sneaking in Taylor Swift’s New York apartment video

Matty Healy caught sneaking in Taylor Swift’s New York apartment