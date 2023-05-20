 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Kesha stuns while attending art exhibition event to celebrate new order

The exhibition is dedicated to her new LP which was officially released on May 19th
Well-known singer Kesha looked gorgeous in a fitted getup in Los Angeles at an art exhibition. She attended the event in honour of her new studio album named Gag Order.

The 36 year old donned the same gown that she wore to a launch party held in London last week. She made a video of herself as she made her way through the gallery which was curated by the creative director Brian Roettinger and Kesha herself.

The exhibition is dedicated to her new LP which was officially released on May 19th. She collaborated with the designer to create visualizers for multiple songs on the album as well as the cover.

As she made her appearance at the Sized Studio, she was seen in a perfectly fitted white dress which allowed her collection of tattoos to be on full display. The singer, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert completed the look with open-toe white heels that matches the rest of her outfit.

She also carried with her a large silver bag to hold any items she required for the day. Her hair was slicked back and fell in luscious waves across her shoulders. She opted for a more bolder makeup look with smokey eyeshadow and a light tint on her lips.

