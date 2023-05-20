 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz choose to remain silent on Harry and Meghan car chase

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz choose to remain silent on Harry and Meghan car chase

No Hollywood celebrity has come forward to announce their support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple claimed they chased in New York. 

There's has been no statement from Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres,  Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.

It was being expected that Tyler Perry, who helped the couple move to the US and provided them with accommodation and his personal security, would voice his concern after the statement issued by Harry's statement suggested The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives were put at risk in a car chase by paparazzi photographers. 

Perry is also godfather of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

To supporters, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan being chased through the streets of New York by press photographers brought back memories of the death of his mother Princess Diana and epitomised the media harassment and intrusion they endure.

For detractors, it was another show of the couple's over-the-top, publicity-seeking and self-aggrandizing behaviour.

As the couple make headlines around the world again, the response to the latest "near catastrophic" incident, as their spokesperson described it, shows what polarising figures they have become. 


More From Royals:

Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?
Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day

Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day
Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’ video

Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’
Prince Harry wants the ‘entire world punished’ for his ‘psychodrama’ video

Prince Harry wants the ‘entire world punished’ for his ‘psychodrama’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘courting’ the media: ‘Slick and assiduous’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘courting’ the media: ‘Slick and assiduous’
Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed video

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’ video

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’
Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure'
Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed

Kate Middleton gets King Charles support yet again as Meghan Markle, Harry snubbed
Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’

Prince Harry ‘dropped the hammer on himself: ‘Meghan never isolated him’