Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse

Saturday May 20, 2023
Stan Grant, an Australian journalist who defended Meghan Markle when she was targeted over her race after her wedding to Prince Harry,  has quit his TV job over the racist abuse he faces as an Indigenous man in the spotlight.

Grant, an award-winning journalist with the ABC, said the national broadcaster had lodged a complaint with Twitter about the "relentless racial filth" he endured.

But he added that the media itself "lie and distort my words" and had depicted him as "hate-filled" after he raised Britain's colonial persecution of Indigenous Australians during the ABC's coverage of King Charles III's coronation.

"I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land," Grant said in an article published Friday on the ABC's website.

"Police wearing the seal of the crown took children from their families. Under the crown our people were massacred."

His coronation commentary was heavily criticised as being one-sided and inappropriate by some conservative media.

Defending the Duchess of Sussex in an article published in ABC 2018, the journalist wrote, "The world has seemed obsessed with the question. Race is a strange subject. It is an utterly discredited notion; scientists know it is nonsense to even speak of race.

"We belong to one human family, and advances in the study of DNA show we all draw our heritage from different parts of the globe."

"How much better to celebrate that wonderful cosmopolitan meeting of cultures, sharing the joy of Harry and Meghan, and reflecting on Bishop Michael Curry's message of the transforming power of love than the discredited notions of race ands colour."

