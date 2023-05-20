 
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NY stunt gives birth to many questions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who remained unhurt in a "near catastrophic" car chase in New York City on Tuesday, have sparked given birth to many questions.

Experts, critics and fans are asking why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used taxi to reach the destination after attending the award ceremony.

Meghan and Harry reportedly left the 2023 Women of Vision Awards with Doria Ragland, when the trio was swarmed by the paparazzi when driving away in their SUV with their security detail.

After two hours of circling about the venue where the awards ceremony had taken place, the couple’s driver took the couple of Sussex to New York’s police department’s 19th precinct police station, where they switched vehicles in an attempt to make a stealth getaway.

It seems as Meghan and Harry were trying to thwart the relentless efforts of the paparazzi by leaving the police station in the most assuming way possible.

The California-based couple's security guard flagged down a cab, driven by Sukhcharn ‘Sonny’ Singh.

Sonny reportedly drove them a block away, before his taxi was blocked by a garbage truck. The paparazzi then swarmed the vehicle, taking more pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sonny told media outlets that the couple “looked nervous,” but were not being as aggressive as the couple’s spokesperson suggested.

However, Meghan, Harry and Doria have not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Meghan and Harry were in a taxi (and not their SUV) when the incident occurred was to throw off photographers and make a safe return home to the residence where they were staying.

Some critics think that it was a publicity stunt. As every story has two sides, some are cling to the fact that the couple always have threats and could meet the Princess Diana's like fact.

