Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles seemingly keeps Prince Harry close during royal engagement

Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Despite the strained ties between King Charles and his younger son, Prince Harry, the monarch seems to keep both his sons close.

After the coronation ceremony held on May 6th at the Westminster Abbey, Charles returned to carrying out his scheduled royal duties over the week.

While carrying out one of his royal engagements, the monarch was meeting with the newly-appointed First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the Buckingham Palace, per BBC. Amid the meeting, it appeared that Charles gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry.

Pictures taken at the start of the meeting showed the monarch and Yousaf smiling and shaking hands. However, if one looks closely in the backdrop, a side table with two showcases two beautifully framed photos. On the left Harry is seen standing next to William, posing in their military uniforms.

The other frame shows to young children in black and white, however, it is unclear if the photo is of the two sons of Charles.

Several other framed photos can also be seen in the room, although they are a lot more difficult to make out.

Prince Harry had attended the Coronation of his father on May 6th at Westminster Abbey sans his wife Meghan Markle, who remained at home with the couple’s two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While the Duke of Sussex came for the ceremony, his entire London trip was for merely 28 hours, in which he did not interact with his immediate family, per new report by the Telegraph. 

