Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Kate Middleton receives new title from royal fans

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received love and praises from the royal fans as she marked World Bee Day on Saturday.

Kate took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared her stunning photo dressed in a beekeeper’s suit from head to toe.

The Princess said in the caption, “We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay.

“Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

Royal fans were quick to react to the photo by pressing the heart button and dropping sweet comments.

One fan says “Even in this outfit she looks stunning! Whatever she wears she always looks so classy and beautiful.”

Another said, “Is there anything that this lady cant do? I dont think so.”

“Absolutely brilliant!! The Princess of Wales is full of surprises!,” commented the third fan.

The fourth said, “Princess of Wales as Queen Bee #worldbeeday.”

“The Queen bee herself,” commented another admirer.

