 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Reuters

Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington: US official confirms

By
Reuters

Sunday May 21, 2023

US President Joe Biden (left), Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a photo op on the day of trilateral engagement during the G7 Summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden (left), Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a photo op on the day of trilateral engagement during the G7 Summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023. — Reuters

  • Biden lauds both leaders for work towards improving bilateral ties.
  • Leaders discuss information on DPRK's missile launches.
  • Yoon and Kishida met bilaterally a day earlier.

HIROSHIMA: US President Joe Biden invited his Japanese and South Korean counterparts for another meeting in Washington at their trilateral meeting in Hiroshima on sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Sunday, a senior US official said.

"The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights", including new coordination in the face of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats", the White House said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Specifically, a scheme to share information on North Korea's missile launches among the three countries was discussed, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met bilaterally earlier in the day, their third meeting this year, as the East Asian neighbours improve ties to counter regional security threats.

Biden commended Kishida and Yoon on their "courageous work to improve their bilateral ties", saying the trilateral partnership is stronger because of their efforts, the White House said.

President Joe Biden invited his Japanese and South Korean counterparts for another meeting in Washington at their trilateral meeting in Hiroshima on sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Sunday, a senior US official said.

"The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights", including with new coordination in the face of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats", the White House said in a statement issued after the meeting.

More From World:

Sudan's warring Generals agree to 1-week ceasefire amid air strikes, embassy attacks

Sudan's warring Generals agree to 1-week ceasefire amid air strikes, embassy attacks
Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods

Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods
Greece recovers stolen artefacts after lengthy legal battle

Greece recovers stolen artefacts after lengthy legal battle
Ex-soldier with artificial legs makes history by climbing Mount Everest

Ex-soldier with artificial legs makes history by climbing Mount Everest

Russia bans entry for 500 Americans, including former president Obama

Russia bans entry for 500 Americans, including former president Obama
Dubai to get its own moon on top of skyscraper

Dubai to get its own moon on top of skyscraper

New York City sinking under weight of high-rise buildings: study

New York City sinking under weight of high-rise buildings: study
7.1 earthquake hits east of New Caledonia just a day after 7.7 jolt

7.1 earthquake hits east of New Caledonia just a day after 7.7 jolt
Modi says India wants normalisation of ties but 'onus on Pakistan'

Modi says India wants normalisation of ties but 'onus on Pakistan'
Jeddah Declaration: Palestinian cause remains central to Arab League

Jeddah Declaration: Palestinian cause remains central to Arab League
Is America ready for first Black Republican President?

Is America ready for first Black Republican President?

German doctor fired for taking help from cleaner in surgery

German doctor fired for taking help from cleaner in surgery