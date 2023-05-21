 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles silences late Queen’s aide Angela Kelly after making new deal

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

King Charles has reportedly taken measures to stop his late mother’s confidante, Angela Kelly, from divulging any more secrets concerning the royal family.

Reports suggest that the monarch has asked Kelly, who already published two books about her life in royal circles, has been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement effectively preventing her from revealing any further secrets from within The Firm.

According to DailyMail, a well-placed source in the palace has dubbed the new deal as a “gagging order” which would make earnings based on public revelations about the Royal family very difficult.

The insider added that the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ cannot be allowed for commercial gain under the terms and conditions. Kelly, who was in the middle of publishing her third book with the blessing of the late Queen, is unlikely to release it anytime soon, or ever.

The news comes after Charles showed concerns over Kelly’s updated version of her second book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, disclosed details deemed too intimate for public knowledge.

In the reprint, published last year, Kelly described the Queen’s behaviour after Prince Philip’s funeral, “I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken. The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts.”

However, King Charles honoured his late mother's wishes by providing a home for Kelly after she was made redundant at the Palace, via Express UK.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle to relaunch herself with new chat show? video

Meghan Markle to relaunch herself with new chat show?
Kate Middleton receives new title from royal fans

Kate Middleton receives new title from royal fans
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ takes crude swipe at Kate Middleton

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ takes crude swipe at Kate Middleton
King Charles seemingly keeps Prince Harry close during royal engagement video

King Charles seemingly keeps Prince Harry close during royal engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NY stunt gives birth to many questions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NY stunt gives birth to many questions
Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse

Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse
Australian journalist resigns days after criticising King Charles and his family

Australian journalist resigns days after criticising King Charles and his family

Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?
Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz choose to remain silent on Harry and Meghan car chase

Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz choose to remain silent on Harry and Meghan car chase
Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day

Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day
Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’ video

Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’