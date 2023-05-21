 
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry making public 'bit fed up with him' after 'Spare'

Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

The public seemingly wants more from Prince Harry and his rants about the royal family.

Recently, he and wife Meghan Markle claimed that they were involved in a ‘catastrophic’ car chase by ‘highly aggressive paparazzi.’

However, in news reports that followed, including the statements from New York Police Department, the paparazzi and the cabbie who drove them, they all seem to point that the events may have been exaggerated from the perspective of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Mary Madigan, royal commenter for News.com.au, wrote in her column that things have gotten “bloody awkward” for Prince Harry.

Expressing her view, Madigan noted while the Sussexes were “liberal” with the word ‘chase’ in their statements that is not the only problem.

“Harry’s shot himself in the foot and everyone’s lost their goodwill towards the couple and at this point not even Kris Jenner can save them … okay, she still can,” wrote Madigan.

“When Harry and Meghan announced they were resigning from being working royals in 2020, many people were on the couple’s side. Royal life is brutal, old fashion and obscenely public, and there was no denying that Meghan was dealing with racism on a mass scale.”

The commentator goes on to state that Harry is having a hard time grasping that he isn’t a royal anymore. She added that Harry has “grown up where the very fact he was a prince was enough.”

She wrote, “He didn’t have to be funny, charming, clever or even talented. His only job was to be a royal, which was enough for the public to adore him.”

However, now that he isn’t an active royal, “suddenly the public wants a bit more from him.”

After ranting in his memoir, Spare, Madigan expressed that he “isn’t bringing anything to the table, and it is making everyone a bit fed up with him.”

So, after their statement about the car chase was met “with people rolling their eyes and questioning their version of events and I think that reveals how much the public is fed up with Hollywood Harry.” 

