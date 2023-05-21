 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry fled to hide from paparazzi but wound up ‘in their backyard’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Prince Harry has just been warned about ‘reflecting’ on how his safety was ‘never once compromised’ during his time in the UK.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey has just pointed out the ‘sheer differences’ in security mishaps when Prince Harry was “living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.”

Her revelations were shared in a candid chat with The Telegraph, where she pointed out key differences between the US and UK’s paparazzi, given that Harry ‘fled’ them to survive Meghan’s persecution.

However, she did note that “After what happened to Princess Diana, no one would condone the paparazzi pursuing celebrities in vehicles, not least when there were ample opportunities to photograph the couple at what was a well-publicised event.”

But at the same time as Harry pursues his case against the Home Office, and other news organizations, “it may be worth reflecting that their safety was never compromised when they were living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.”

Thus, this is why “when it came to illustrating Harry’s claim that ‘history was repeating itself,’ and Meghan was in danger of being killed like his mother Diana, Princess of Wales,” many began doubting the claims. 

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘casting massive shadow’ for ‘cynical observers’
Prince Harry making public ‘bit fed up with him’ after ‘Spare’ video

Prince Harry making public ‘bit fed up with him’ after ‘Spare’
King Charles silences late Queen’s aide Angela Kelly after making new deal video

King Charles silences late Queen’s aide Angela Kelly after making new deal
Prince William opens up about being crowned as King after Charles

Prince William opens up about being crowned as King after Charles
Meghan Markle to relaunch herself with new chat show? video

Meghan Markle to relaunch herself with new chat show?
Kate Middleton receives new title from royal fans

Kate Middleton receives new title from royal fans
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ takes crude swipe at Kate Middleton

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ takes crude swipe at Kate Middleton
King Charles seemingly keeps Prince Harry close during royal engagement video

King Charles seemingly keeps Prince Harry close during royal engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NY stunt gives birth to many questions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NY stunt gives birth to many questions
Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse

Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse
Australian journalist resigns days after criticising King Charles and his family

Australian journalist resigns days after criticising King Charles and his family