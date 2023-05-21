Prince Harry fled to hide from paparazzi but wound up ‘in their backyard’

Prince Harry has just been warned about ‘reflecting’ on how his safety was ‘never once compromised’ during his time in the UK.



Royal commentator Camilla Tominey has just pointed out the ‘sheer differences’ in security mishaps when Prince Harry was “living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.”

Her revelations were shared in a candid chat with The Telegraph, where she pointed out key differences between the US and UK’s paparazzi, given that Harry ‘fled’ them to survive Meghan’s persecution.

However, she did note that “After what happened to Princess Diana, no one would condone the paparazzi pursuing celebrities in vehicles, not least when there were ample opportunities to photograph the couple at what was a well-publicised event.”

But at the same time as Harry pursues his case against the Home Office, and other news organizations, “it may be worth reflecting that their safety was never compromised when they were living in the leafy confines of Windsor Great Park.”

Thus, this is why “when it came to illustrating Harry’s claim that ‘history was repeating itself,’ and Meghan was in danger of being killed like his mother Diana, Princess of Wales,” many began doubting the claims.