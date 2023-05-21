Meghan Markle quashes pregnancy rumours as she appears in body hugging gown

Meghan Markle, who is fully enjoying her new life with husband Prince Harry in the US, has cleared the air about her pregnancy rumours.

The Duchess of Sussex recently sparked pregnancy rumours by avoiding the spotlight on many occasions, and her choice of wearing baggy clothes during her previous appearances in Los Angeles.

Meghan was seen in loose-fit dress while heading to a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in LA amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK.

But, the mother-of-two appeared to quash the rumours about extending her family during the latest show in New York where she rocked a body-hugging glittering gold gown to receive Women of Vision Awards. Meghan's appearance was a clear answer to the rumour-mongers.

Meghan showed of her incredible fitness in the chick outfit that perfectly highlighting slim body. Harry's wife was all smiles and in high spirits as she walked out the venue. But, unfortunately, the two were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their Netflix docuseries last year, released intimate photos of Meghan looking absolutely stunning when she was pregnant with her children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one.



Before Meghan's outing in New York, there were speculations that she's pregnant with third child and the royal couple would soon share the good news with fans. But, her choice of dressing is an indication that she's not expecting.