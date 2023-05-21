Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fiercely protective’ of George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s bid to prioritize Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has caused quite a bit of commotion in the Foreign Office.

Associate editor Gorden Rayner issued these revelations, while addressing Prince William and Kate Middleton’s priorities.

He shared it all with The Telegraph and even started off by saying, “The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses, but there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the Royal family.”

“The Prince and Princess are fiercely protective of their family time, driving their children to school every day and minimising the amount of time they spend apart from them. Kensington Palace talks of ‘quality not quantity’ in royal engagements, suggesting the couple will not be upping their workload significantly.”

“Nor are they willing to commit at this stage to doing the same number of foreign tours that the King has been used to carrying out. One royal source said there was no ‘tick box’ method of determining overseas visits and that the couple will not necessarily follow the ‘template’ set down by the King but are very keen to do things their own way’.”

Before concluding, Mr Rayner also admitted, “That could cause problems if the Foreign Office is unable to fill the number of overseas tour slots it wants to cover off.”