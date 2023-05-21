 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'

Hollywood star Harrison Ford has defended de-aging technology in new ‘Indiana Jones’ film.

The 80-year-old actor has opened up on his 25-minute scene in the forthcoming fifth installment of the movie in which he is de-aged.

The recent trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny featured a jaw-dropping moment when a bag is pulled from Ford’s head to reveal a significantly younger version of him created through the use of VFX technology.

The film’s team shared that new VFX technology was created for the film in order to de-age Ford, using artificial intelligence to comb through all of the decades-old footage the Lucasfilm studio had of him.

But, the move has drawn backlash from some reviewers who questioned the believability of the technology and why a younger actor couldn’t be used in Ford’s place.

But, the actor hit back in a press conference on Friday (May 19) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

"I know that that is my face," he said, via Entertainment Weekly. “It’s not a kind of Photoshop magic – that’s what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we’ve made together over all of these years.

"This process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]… It’s just a trick unless it’s supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest, it’s not real… I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully."

