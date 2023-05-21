 
Showbiz
Sunday May 21, 2023
Deepika Padukone reflects on Dwayne Johnson’s mental health struggle

Sunday May 21, 2023

Deepika Padukone opened up about her struggle with depression in 2015.
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who has been candid about her own struggles with mental illness, recently took to Instagram to reflect on Dwayne Johnson’s confession about suffering from depression.

In a recent interview, the Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson opened up about his struggle with the recurrent waves of depression he suffered throughout his life. Dwayne also recalled that he was unaware of depression being a mental illness when he first suffered from it.

Padukone has been open about her struggle with depression and admitted to being depressed in 2015. She has since been advocating to end the stigma around mental health issues and treatment.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a post by a media portal displaying Dwayne’s words from his interview with The Pivot podcast: “I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was.”

The Pathaan actress also added a link to the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which she runs with the aim of helping people battling mental illness.

Speaking to NDTV in 2015, she said, "If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it's something I have been through and something that I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system."

Padukone was last seen opposite King Khan in the action-thriller Pathaan and is now working on another action-thriller called Fighter. Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

