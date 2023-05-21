 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves

English fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham had a fun night out with her close friends in New York. She shared snippets of her night out on her Instagram in a series of photos.

She channelled her Spice Girls persona while holding a phone to her ear in one of the photos, writing “it’s me Posh.”

In another, she posed with a shot of tequila in her hand while Ken made a humorous face at the camera. She added the caption: “Yep it was one of those nights.”

“It's a wrap NYC!!! Great night out with my girls and @kenpaves,” she wrote with another shot.

Prior to her wild night out, the designer shares some pictures of herself looking drastically different with a pixie cut while getting ready. She also revealed on her Instagram that her husband, David Beckham who she married 24 years ago, has never seen her natural eyebrows.

She wrote: “This is the first time I have ever let anyone see me without my brows on. Even my own husband never sees me without my brows on.”

