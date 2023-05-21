 
Sunday May 21, 2023
K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along

He revealed that the key to ensuring no major conflict between the members is communication
K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups discusses what he does to make sure that all of the thirteen members get along with each other. While answering fan questions in a segment for Allure, one fan asked:

“There must be some problems with that many members. What’s your secret to getting along well?”

Since the group has been working and living together for around eight years, fans are curious about how they all manage to keep things peaceful. According to S.Coups, they actually don’t, as he admitted:

“Actually, we don’t get along well all the time.”

He revealed that the key to making sure that there is no major conflict between the members is communication with DK chiming in to give the example of their team meetings where they all get the chance to clear the air and speak up.

They also added that they have regular meetings with S.Coups saying: “Yes, we talk a lot there and share positive energy with each other. If we give positive energy to each other, we can get along well.”

The group recently released their album FML which has been a huge success and has broken several records.

