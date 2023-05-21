 
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Sunday May 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and Princess Harry has posted absolutely nothing about the Women of Vision Award on their Archewell website, which is very unusual since the couple regularly share their achievements on the platform.  

The last news the couple shared on archewell.com was about "Mental Health Awareness Month"  on May 15. 

The reason they haven't shared anything regarding the award which the Duchess of Sussex received for her services seems to be the public reactions to the "catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi photographers. 

A screenshot of Meghan and Harrys Archewell website
A screenshot of Meghan and Harry's Archewell website

The couple said they were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome.

Instead of getting any public support, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for allegedly exaggerating the incident.

Even police statement did not seemed to support their version of the incident.

The British royal family also avoided commenting on the car chase which came just days after Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation in show of solidarity with his father.  

While Harry was at the coronation  his wife stayed in California with the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet.

Their friends in Hollywood including Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz and others also chose to remain silent. 


