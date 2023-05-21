 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Robert De Niro jabs at 'stupid' Donald Trump during Cannes press conference

At the Killers of the Flower Moon press conference during the Cannes Film Festival, actor Robert De Niro criticised former U.S President Donald Trump, referring to him as "stupid." 

As he expressed his views on the evil character (William Hale) he portrays in the film, De Niro said that he doesn’t fully understand the character, “I don’t understand a lot about my character,”

“Part of him is sincere. The other part, where he’s betraying [the Osage people], there’s a feeling of entitlement,” he added.

Weighing in on people of ambiguous morality, he said, “It’s the banality of evil. It’s the thing we have to watch out for. We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about. but I’m not going to say the name,”

The veteran actor then aimed at the former president and quipped, “That guy is stupid. Imagine if you’re smart. Even Hale was smart in many ways.”

He further expressed his astonishment saying, “There are people who still think he can do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around the events that took place in the early 1920s. When weighty oil reserves were discovered on the Osage nation’s land, a number of murders followed. The movie also portrays how the newly founded FBI investigated those murders.


