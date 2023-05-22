Shooting at car rally near Mexico-US border leaves 10 dead, 19 injured

Security-tight at the scene of a shootout where at least 10 people were killed and nine injured in northern Mexico's Baja California on May 20, 2023.—Reuters

A tragic incident unfolded during a car rally near the Mexico-US border, where 19 people were shot, with 10 fatalities reported. Authorities are actively seeking multiple shooters responsible for this roadside massacre. The ambush occurred in San Vicente, close to Ensenada, on the Pacific coast of the Baja Peninsula, approximately 73 miles away from the US border, as reported by Reuters.

The violence erupted on the second day of the two-day all-terrain car rally, just after 2 p.m. local time on Saturday. Disturbing video footage circulating on social media revealed off-road vehicles lined up along a road, with screams and a barrage of gunshots audible in the background. Several individuals, seemingly wounded by gunshots, were seen lying on the ground.

According to eyewitnesses and 911 calls cited by Reuters, multiple gunmen brandishing rifles emerged from at least two grey vans stationed at a gas station. They unleashed a hail of bullets on the rally participants gathered there. Following the assault, the assailants swiftly retreated, escaping in their vans. The incident occurred approximately 86 miles from San Diego, California.

Law enforcement agencies have yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack. Ensenada Mayor Armando Ayala Robles revealed that state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez has commissioned a specialized team to investigate this horrific massacre. The rally was organized by a group known as Cachanillazo, who expressed sympathy for those affected by the tragedy. They acknowledged that the events during the tour were beyond their control.

This shocking act of violence has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many questioning the motives and identity of the attackers. The authorities are intensifying their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to the grieving families and the public at large. The investigation into the car rally massacre remains ongoing, with hopes of identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible for this heinous crime.