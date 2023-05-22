 
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghna Markle “shot themselves in the foot” by overestimating the power of the brand Sussex before leaving the Royal family in 2020.

Speaking of the couple’s declining fame, Esther Krakue said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reputation has been “tanked” ever since stepping down as working royals.

“They were only in the Royal Family for a couple of years, they didn’t engage in that many public engagements, they didn’t really have an opportunity to be embedded in the public psyche,” she said.

Esther told Sky News Australia, “I don’t think they really understood the kind of mammoth task they had to try and up their PR game and really ingratiate themselves in the public as a credible team of do-gooders.”

The writer and broadcaster went on to claim that public never got a chance to actually understand Harry as his image was saved by the Royal family on multiple occasions by making him a “loveable character.”

“They made him that boisterous, funny, charming Queen’s grandson that was a bit cheeky,” the expert said referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“His public reputation has tanked ever since he left because he has not had the protection of the Royal Family and everything that he said has just been taken at face value, and it’s really coming back to bite him.”


