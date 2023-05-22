Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Outspoken journalist and Meghan Markle’s critic Piers Morgan has said that he still does not believe a single word the Duchess of Sussex says.



The former Good Morning Britain host said this as he broke his silence over rumours he could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Piers Morgan was reportedly forced to quit his ITV show in 2021 after making a series of controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers took to Twitter and shared a photo with Holly Willoughby, the co-host of This Morning, saying, “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!”

Piers Morgan’s latest remarks about Meghan came days after he rejected Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged ‘near catastrophic’ car chase claims.