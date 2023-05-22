 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Sarah Ferguson is potentially facing a new ‘low’ in her financial affairs as struggles in her business career relating to investments.

According to DailyMail, the Duchess of York, who did not let anything one as she announced her new podcast, may be approached by Liquidators, attempting to claw back money for creditors.

Gate Ventures, now chaired by the former BBC and ITV boss Lord Grade, previously had Fergie as its director until she resigned in December 2019. The theatre investment company was forced into administration in 2020 after apparently losing £19million.

Now, Liquidators are filing a Progress report in attempt to get back loaned money, recording that a ‘settlement offer’ for an outstanding loan has been rejected.

The company reported loaned Ferguson’s upmarket Ginger & Moss for “unexplained” business and personal loans.

A source close to the company said, “We have made repeated efforts to resolve this situation,” adding that he expects it to be “resolved in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, liquidators say that “further discussions” about the loan are “due.”

Judge Sebastian Prentis put the company into administration three years ago after hearing that one of Gate’s past chairmen, Dr Johnny Hon, had invoiced the company for the “simply extraordinary sum” of £4.7million – including £2.9million for meetings with “celebrities.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’ video

Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’
King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him

King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him
Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King? video

Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King?
Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?
Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims video

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court video

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court
Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing video

Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing
Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt video

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria marries Sophie Evekink

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria marries Sophie Evekink
Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?

Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?