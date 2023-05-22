Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt

Sarah Ferguson is potentially facing a new ‘low’ in her financial affairs as struggles in her business career relating to investments.



According to DailyMail, the Duchess of York, who did not let anything one as she announced her new podcast, may be approached by Liquidators, attempting to claw back money for creditors.

Gate Ventures, now chaired by the former BBC and ITV boss Lord Grade, previously had Fergie as its director until she resigned in December 2019. The theatre investment company was forced into administration in 2020 after apparently losing £19million.

Now, Liquidators are filing a Progress report in attempt to get back loaned money, recording that a ‘settlement offer’ for an outstanding loan has been rejected.

The company reported loaned Ferguson’s upmarket Ginger & Moss for “unexplained” business and personal loans.

A source close to the company said, “We have made repeated efforts to resolve this situation,” adding that he expects it to be “resolved in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, liquidators say that “further discussions” about the loan are “due.”

Judge Sebastian Prentis put the company into administration three years ago after hearing that one of Gate’s past chairmen, Dr Johnny Hon, had invoiced the company for the “simply extraordinary sum” of £4.7million – including £2.9million for meetings with “celebrities.”