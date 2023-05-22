Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids?

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly realized that his rift with the Royal family is depriving his children of ever having a special connection with King Charles like the children of Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex is said to be urging his wife Meghan Markle to at least mend their relationship with the new monarch for the sake of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

An insider spilt to New Idea Magazine that the father-of-two is “having serious regrets” about attacking his own family on public forums now that his kids are old enough to be asking questions.

“The biggest remorse Harry has is about Archie and Lilibet missing out on one of the most important days of their grandfather’s life,” the insider said.

“William’s kids will be in the history books forever, and his kids won’t rate a mention,” the source said referring to the Walses kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Revealing the reason behind this change in attitude, the source said Harry’s opinion about the royal family “went into overdrive” after Archie started his preschool and began “asking about his grandfather.”

The source noted that the four-year-old Prince was mesmerized seeing his grandpa “sitting on a giant throne” while Facetiming him which doubled his curiosity.

“There can be nothing more impressive for a young boy than seeing that,” the insider said.

Prince Harry is reportedly eager for his son to experience King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour set for June 17 after not taking him to witness his grand coronation ceremony.

“Meghan will put her foot down, she has many meetings and projects on the go, but Harry won’t let Archie miss out on another opportunity,” shared the source.



After seeing Prince of Wales’ kids' sweet bond with Charles, Harry is determined to take Archie to the event as he wishes that his children could share the same relationship with the King.

“Aside from [Meghan’s mum] Doria, Charles is the only grandparent Archie’s got,” said the source. “Harry has noticed Charles is softening with age, and has become a perfect grandpa to Wills’ kids.”

“Harry wants that for Archie and Lili, but knows it would mean more frequent visits to the UK – something Meghan’s not keen on.”