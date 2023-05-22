 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard finally accepts Elon Musk advice after Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Amber Heard finally accepts Elon Musk advice after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard finally accepts Elon Musk advice after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has seemingly accepted and acting on her former boyfriend Elon Musk’s advice as she confirmed she was staying in Spain following Johnny Depp defamation trial last year.

Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial.

He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

Amber Heard finally accepts Elon Musk advice after Johnny Depp trial

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had won the defamation trial last year.

Meanwhile, after losing the case against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard made the decision to move to the Spanish city of Malaga with her daughter.

Now, in her first-ever interview in Spain, Amber Heard has seemingly accepted Musk’s advice.

Amber told the press camera man, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Flash' stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton open up about departure from show

'The Flash' stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton open up about departure from show
Riley Keough makes appearance at the front row of Dior 2024 fashion show

Riley Keough makes appearance at the front row of Dior 2024 fashion show
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cosy up as they step out amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cosy up as they step out amid divorce rumours
Millie Bobby Brown steps out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s parents in Florida

Millie Bobby Brown steps out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s parents in Florida
Jennifer Aniston to reunite with David Schwimmer in rom-com: Report

Jennifer Aniston to reunite with David Schwimmer in rom-com: Report
James Gunn rates 'Oldboy' and 'A History of Violence' as favourite comic book movies

James Gunn rates 'Oldboy' and 'A History of Violence' as favourite comic book movies
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with reality of married life after 'honeymoon period' video

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with reality of married life after 'honeymoon period'
Martin Scorsese details what led to perspective shift in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes

Martin Scorsese details what led to perspective shift in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence ditches fancy heels for comfy flip flops at Cannes red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence ditches fancy heels for comfy flip flops at Cannes red carpet
Nick Cannon explains why he ‘rejects’ child support payments as father to 12

Nick Cannon explains why he ‘rejects’ child support payments as father to 12
Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' video

Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol'
Miley Cyrus gets candid about ‘learning’ ways to ‘enhance’ her life video

Miley Cyrus gets candid about ‘learning’ ways to ‘enhance’ her life