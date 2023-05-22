 
Monday May 22, 2023
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cosy up as they step out amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cosied up as they stepped out in Beverly Hills as reports continue to emerge that their marriage is in trouble. 

The Mother star and the Air Director were seen locking lips while shopping amid speculations that they are having a hard time adjusting in married life.

Donning a stylish yellow and brown striped maxi dress, the singer-actor exuded glamour during her recent appearance while Affleck looked dashing in casual blue jeans and a beige button up.

The duo were joined by J.Lo’s 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, at their outing.

The appearance came after the couple was spotted bickering on multiple occasions including the premiere of J.Lo’s latest film The Mother and another time when Affleck was captured slamming a car door after Lopez got in.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source previously said the Argo star is “burnt out” and just needs to have his own space as managing their blended family and work is becoming hectic for him.

“Ben’s been a real trooper in taking J-Lo’s orders for so long, but there was always going to be a point where he'd snap and insist on having his own space," the insider said.

“He’s burnt out and finally sticking up for himself,” the source added.

