 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was blessing in disguise for them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told they have lost their credibility ever since they stepped down as senior working royals.

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s car chase in New York, Curtin University political analyst Professor Joe Siracusa said “night-time television” in America would suffer without them.

“I don’t know where you can have a 20 minute or two-hour chase without running up a $500 taxi bill,” Siracusa told Sky News Australia.

“These are kind of fun people for America – America doesn’t have royalty, all we have is Hollywood,” he added to ridicule to the California-based Royal couple.

“These guys have sort of become the butt of jokes in America, where would night-time television be without them,” he said.

Discussing the reason why Meghan and Harry have lost their credibility, another expert Esther Krakue said that their “shenanigans” since leaving the Royal Family has caused them their fame.

The writer and broadcaster said that the Royal family was a “blessing in disguise” for the couple, who stepped down as senior working members of the family in 2020.

“The Royal Family are media trained – I don’t think you could find a more media savvy institution in the world,” she said. 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’
Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’

Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’
Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids? video

Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids?
Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt video

Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt
Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’ video

Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’
Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle
King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him

King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him
Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King? video

Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King?
Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?
Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims video

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court video

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court