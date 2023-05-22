Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told they have lost their credibility ever since they stepped down as senior working royals.

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s car chase in New York, Curtin University political analyst Professor Joe Siracusa said “night-time television” in America would suffer without them.

“I don’t know where you can have a 20 minute or two-hour chase without running up a $500 taxi bill,” Siracusa told Sky News Australia.

“These are kind of fun people for America – America doesn’t have royalty, all we have is Hollywood,” he added to ridicule to the California-based Royal couple.

“These guys have sort of become the butt of jokes in America, where would night-time television be without them,” he said.

Discussing the reason why Meghan and Harry have lost their credibility, another expert Esther Krakue said that their “shenanigans” since leaving the Royal Family has caused them their fame.

The writer and broadcaster said that the Royal family was a “blessing in disguise” for the couple, who stepped down as senior working members of the family in 2020.

“The Royal Family are media trained – I don’t think you could find a more media savvy institution in the world,” she said.