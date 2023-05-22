 
Monday May 22, 2023
'Hopeless romantic' Kim Kardashian says she 'always wants to be in love'

Monday May 22, 2023

Six months after finalising her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has made heartbreaking admission about love, saying she's a 'hopeless romantic' who will 'always want to be in love'.

Kim, 42, said she loves the idea of "creating a life with someone", but added that she is taking her time having finalised her divorce from the rapper.

The-45  year-old American musician has since moved on from his relationship with Kim and tied the knot with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Kourtney Kardashian's sister says she isn't lonely despite being single as she said she has "so much going on" during an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

To a question about love and her future journey, Kim said: "I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone."

She added: "I definitely will take my time and I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people who enter into your life."

The reality star continued: "I'll always believe in love and I'll always want that, but I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There's so much going on that I'm not lonely."

Kim's comments come after her ex-husband's new wife confirmed they are married following months of speculation. Kanye and Bianca got hitched back in January in a private ceremony, but reports said they had failed to apply for a marriage certificate.

Kim, who shares four children with her ex-husband - North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, said: "Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing. You feel like the worst mom if something's going on and you can’t fix it, you have no idea how to change it, your kids are fighting, whatever it is."

