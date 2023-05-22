Prince William sees Prince Andrew as a problem just like Harry?

Prince William sees Prince Andrew as a problem just like Prince Harry?

Prince William has never been close to his uncle Prince Andrew and now the Prince of Wales probably sees him as a problem, just like his brother Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.



William is also reportedly a driving force behind the plans to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told Woman’s Day, “I think William has played a major part in sidelining his uncle and insisted there was no way back for him in public life after he had paid off Virginia Giuffre, the woman who alleged Andrew sexually assaulted her."

He further said, "William has never been close to Andrew and now he probably sees him as a problem, just like his brother Harry.

“William might think the two "spares" have caused enough trouble for the House of Windsor and need to be separated from the institution."

According to reports, King Charles wanted his brother Prince Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage as the monarch has earmarked the Royal Lodge for Prince William and his family.

Prince Andrew has been told to must vacate the property by September, however, the sources close to the Duke claimed he has no intention of leaving his £30million Royal Lodge home.

Andrew had been staying there for almost the past 20 years.