 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan addresses speculations he could replace Phil on This Morning

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Piers Morgan addresses speculations he could replace Phil on This Morning
Piers Morgan addresses speculations he could replace Phil on This Morning

Piers Morgan has recently responded to the speculations over replacing Phillip Schofield from the ITV show, This Morning.

The Mirror reported that Piers opened up about his friendship with Holly Willoughby, and supported her last year during Queuegate, so it seemed this could be the reason for big ITV comeback.

It is pertinent to mention that Piers was also compelled to quit his ITV show back in 2021 after making controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.

Taking to Twitter on May 21, Piers posted a photo of himself and Holly as he wrote, “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.”

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!” tweeted the 58-year-old.

Piers Morgan addresses speculations he could replace Phil on This Morning

The tweet came after Phil’s friendship with Holly seemed to be in “tatters” as he disclosed his friends that he “had been left hung out to dry with his This Morning axe”.

It is reported that Phil was forced to resign from his ITV show after 18 years of his service due to his showdown with bosses.

More From Entertainment:

Server at PEN gala claims Alec Baldwin berated her, called her a ‘peasant’

Server at PEN gala claims Alec Baldwin berated her, called her a ‘peasant’
Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled

Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled
K-pop group Aespa’s Karina surprises rapper Young Ji with thoughtful gesture

K-pop group Aespa’s Karina surprises rapper Young Ji with thoughtful gesture
‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

Winter from K-pop group Aespa reveals she’s friends with Yujin from Le Sserafim

Winter from K-pop group Aespa reveals she’s friends with Yujin from Le Sserafim
Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala
Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win

Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win
Beyonce looks stunned after the audience helps her sing ‘Love On Top’

Beyonce looks stunned after the audience helps her sing ‘Love On Top’
‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal

‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal
Sydney Sweeney steps out with fiance Jonathan Davino in Cannes

Sydney Sweeney steps out with fiance Jonathan Davino in Cannes
Jude Law opens up about British monarchy

Jude Law opens up about British monarchy
Julia Fox teases Kanye West with her sizzling appearance in Cannes

Julia Fox teases Kanye West with her sizzling appearance in Cannes