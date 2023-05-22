Piers Morgan addresses speculations he could replace Phil on This Morning

Piers Morgan has recently responded to the speculations over replacing Phillip Schofield from the ITV show, This Morning.



The Mirror reported that Piers opened up about his friendship with Holly Willoughby, and supported her last year during Queuegate, so it seemed this could be the reason for big ITV comeback.

It is pertinent to mention that Piers was also compelled to quit his ITV show back in 2021 after making controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.

Taking to Twitter on May 21, Piers posted a photo of himself and Holly as he wrote, “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.”

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!” tweeted the 58-year-old.

The tweet came after Phil’s friendship with Holly seemed to be in “tatters” as he disclosed his friends that he “had been left hung out to dry with his This Morning axe”.

It is reported that Phil was forced to resign from his ITV show after 18 years of his service due to his showdown with bosses.