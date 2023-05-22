Eamonn Holmes slams Phillip Schofield after his resignation from ‘This Morning’

Holmes claimed that Schofield didn’t resign from the show but was kicked out

Irish media personality Eamonn Holmes gave his opinion on Phillip Schofield’s removal from This Morning after 21 years on the show. The latter announced his resignation on Saturday amid rumours of a feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Holmes, who previously used to be a host on This Morning, claimed that Schofield didn’t resign from the show but was kicked out. He also claimed that Willoughby was being dishonest when claiming that she was upset over him leaving after spending twenty years together: “They deserve each other.”

When reviewing the newspaper, Isabel Webster brought up Schofield’s resignation to which Holmes passionately exclaimed: “Oh please just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of 'I've decided to step down'. I'm sure you did - here's your P45 now step down.”

He then continued on in reference to Willoughby, saying: “And she says: 'Oh, the couch will not be the same without him being there'. Well, she wanted him not there. So what is she moaning about? They deserve each other I suppose.”

He added: “Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room. She says 'I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour'. All the things that she didn't have when she came to the show. Well, it's true! I would call that stabbing in the back.”