 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham reveals she won’t let her daughter go outside wearing make-up

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Victoria Beckham reveals she won’t let her daughter go outside wearing make-up
Victoria Beckham reveals she won’t let her daughter go outside wearing make-up

Victoria Beckham has recently explained why she won’t let her daughter Harper out of the house with make-up on.

Victoria told Times that her only 11-year-old daughter is “only” allowed to wear make-up “in the house”.

While speaking about her beauty company and fashion line, Victoria disclosed that she “takes little Harper on business trips” with her for her company, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Victoria explained that Harper is amazing at applying make-up and shared she could be on her way to becoming a successful makeup artist.

Talking about Harper, the fashion designer mentioned, “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

Victoria also mentioned about her and Harper’s love for cosmetics shopping.

“Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school,” said the former Spice Girl member.

Victoria continued, “If she does well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favourite thing.”

“Harper is obsessed,” added the fashion designer.

More From Entertainment:

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez one step closer to marriage

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez one step closer to marriage
Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Server at PEN gala claims Alec Baldwin berated her, called her a ‘peasant’

Server at PEN gala claims Alec Baldwin berated her, called her a ‘peasant’
Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled

Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled
K-pop group Aespa’s Karina surprises rapper Young Ji with thoughtful gesture

K-pop group Aespa’s Karina surprises rapper Young Ji with thoughtful gesture
‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

Winter from K-pop group Aespa reveals she’s friends with Yujin from Le Sserafim

Winter from K-pop group Aespa reveals she’s friends with Yujin from Le Sserafim
Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala
Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win

Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win
Beyonce looks stunned after the audience helps her sing ‘Love On Top’

Beyonce looks stunned after the audience helps her sing ‘Love On Top’
‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal

‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal
Halle Bailey recalls grandparents’ ‘horrendous experiences’ of racism in America

Halle Bailey recalls grandparents’ ‘horrendous experiences’ of racism in America