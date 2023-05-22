Victoria Beckham reveals she won’t let her daughter go outside wearing make-up

Victoria Beckham has recently explained why she won’t let her daughter Harper out of the house with make-up on.



Victoria told Times that her only 11-year-old daughter is “only” allowed to wear make-up “in the house”.

While speaking about her beauty company and fashion line, Victoria disclosed that she “takes little Harper on business trips” with her for her company, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Victoria explained that Harper is amazing at applying make-up and shared she could be on her way to becoming a successful makeup artist.

Talking about Harper, the fashion designer mentioned, “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

Victoria also mentioned about her and Harper’s love for cosmetics shopping.

“Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school,” said the former Spice Girl member.

Victoria continued, “If she does well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favourite thing.”

“Harper is obsessed,” added the fashion designer.