Halle Bailey recalls grandparents’ ‘horrendous experiences’ of racism in America

Halle Bailey has recently recalled her grandparents’ “horrendous experiences” after being slammed over her casting as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.



Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Halle revealed that she was shocked by the “Caucasian criticism”, stating, “When the negative comments started, I was shocked, because it wasn’t something I really anticipated – at least not on that scale.”

“Then I started to think, ‘I’m from the deep south, it’s not like this is the first time I’ve experienced racism’,” continued the 23-year-old.

The singer and actress disclosed, “My nana used to see her family cotton picking and my grandpa remembers ‘whites only’ water fountains.”

“When I think of the horrendous experiences they had, it makes a hashtag and some online hate seem totally inconsequential,” added the actress.

Back in 2019, Halle was first announced to be essaying Disney’s mermaid in the live-action remake.

Earlier this month at the premiere of The Little Mermaid, Halle told Metro UK, “I think Ariel taught me how to stand in my power how to be confident, how to know that I am worthy.”

“I credit her with really this transformative experience in my life,” she added.