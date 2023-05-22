‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal

 
This Morning host Holly Willoughby has seemingly hinted at her feelings about the resignation of former host Phillip Schofield. In her post, in which she confirmed his removal, her choice of emoji is gaining attention for holding a double meaning.

She wrote in an Instagram story: “Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him.”

At the end of the message, she placed a pink heart which many people running in the internet circles believe represents girl power. It seems that the host was symbolizing her win in her ongoing feud with Schofield as he was the one to be removed from the series after 21 years.

The announcement of his removal came on Saturday, with Schofield announcing: “I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect.”

According to reports, the man was forced to leave after Willoughby set the ultimatum that either she would leave the show or he would. 

