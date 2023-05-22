 
Monday May 22, 2023
Prince Harry set to make history with landmark legal case

Prince Harry will be the first royal to appear in open court since 1890

Prince Harry is set to make history with his court appearance next month, as it will make him only the first royal since 1890 to show up in open court.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in court next month for three days to present evidence in his illegal information gathering case against the Mirror Group Newspapers, and as pointed out by The Daily Beast, will then become the first senior royal in more than 100 years to give evidence in court.

As per royal commentator Tom Sykes, “Harry is scheduled to become the first senior member of the royal family to give evidence in open court since the then-Prince of Wales, later Edward VII, was dragged into court in 1890 over allegations an acquaintance of his cheated in a game of cards.”

Sykes also quoted Mark Stephens, a media lawyer with Howard Kennedy, saying: “It is unprecedented for a royal to give evidence and be cross-examined. The last time a royal was in court was Edward VII when he was Prince of Wales in the baccarat scandal case where the prince was a witness to cheating and gave evidence and was not meaningfully challenged.”

That’s not all; Sykes also noted that this recent legal development with Prince Harry could leave the royal family ‘worried’ and a ‘tiny bit anxious’.

Sykes then concluded that “next month’s testimony from a clearly still very angry Prince Harry could be so dangerous for his estranged family.”

Prince Harry remains famously embroiled in a royal feud with his family, especially his stepmother, the newly-crowned Queen Camilla, and his brother Prince William. He also remained largely absent from his father King Charles’ landmark Coronation, only showing up at the Westminster Abbey for support and flying back to the US soon after.

