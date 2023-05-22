 
WATCH: Netizens troll woman for getting husband's name tattooed on 'forehead'

Monday May 22, 2023

The picture shows a woman getting tattooed. — Instagram/@king_maker_tattoo_studio
Couples around the show affection towards each other by giving gifts, and flowers, arranging romantic dates and whatnot. However, some may go to extreme lengths to prove their love for their better half. 

A video of an Indian woman getting her husband's name tattooed on her forehead has drawn trolling from social media users, who believe that the act was nothing but "stupidity or foolishness". 

According to Hindustan Times, the video shows a woman getting herself inked at a Bengaluru-based tattoo studio. The tattoo on her forehead reads "Satish" — her husband's name.

The woman could be seen smiling while the artist tattoos her forehead. "True love," the video's caption read. 

However, many thought the video was fake. It garnered over 260,000 likes after being posted and went viral. 

Take a look at the comments: 

“You don’t have to prove your love like this,” wrote a user. 

“Relax guys , they are just kidding, it’s not the real tattoo," wrote another. 

“Two mins of silence for those who think that was real,” posted an Instagram user. 

Another commented: “So I have seen everything in this life now. I’m leaving this planet.” 

“This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn’t require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding," commented one of the users.

“Don’t have to prove true love with this type of foolishness,” said another. 

