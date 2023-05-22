 
Monday May 22, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala

Monday May 22, 2023

It is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by author David Grann and spans over three and a half hours
Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio looked stylish while attending the Better World Fund For Climate Gala in Cannes. The 48 year old star donned a khaki jacket over a black polo shirt as he made his way through the Carlton Hotel.

He also sported a light stubble with his blond locks pushed back in a slick hairdo. This outing comes after the premiere of his new film The Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by the icon Martin Scorsese.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to receive a nine-minute standing ovation. Several major critics have already rated the film five stars, with some even calling it the best in the Western genre.

IndieWire had huge praise for the actor, saying it was his best performance to date meanwhile The Guardian called it the “remarkable epic about the bloody birth of America.”

Although, not every single review of the film was glowing with The Times calling it “a damp squib.”

The movie stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood including DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. It is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by author David Grann and spans over three and a half hours. 

