 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Winter from K-pop group Aespa reveals she’s friends with Yujin from Le Sserafim

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Le Sserafim, along with Aespa, recently released their latest comeback named Unforgiven
Le Sserafim, along with Aespa, recently released their latest comeback named 'Unforgiven'

K-pop group Aespa’s Winter discusses her close friendship with Yujin from the girl group Le Sserafim. The latter even filmed the Spicy Dance Challenge with Winter and NingNing in celebration of their new comeback.

Although there were rumours that Yujin used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment, Aespa’s agency, fans were not too sure because many trainees only go through an experimental period without having signed an exclusive contract.

However, one fan managed to confirm the rumours at a recent fan event, revealing that Yujin was actually a full-time trainee at SM. The fan asked Winter at the event whether she knew Yujin and if they trained together at the agency.

Winter confirmed that they did and that they used to be close friends, even sharing the same room. NingNing later confirmed the news as well, saying that they all ate together that day at Inkigayo and they used to be in the same dorm as Yujin and Winter.

Le Sserafim, along with Aespa, recently released their latest comeback named Unforgiven. The album has been hugely successful with the title track of the same name going on to trend across several social media platforms and receiving praise for its bold message.

More From Entertainment:

‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

‘Hellbound’ actor allegedly caught in attempt to help accomplice escape

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off trendy style at the Better World Fund For Climate Gala
Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win

Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win
Beyonce looks stunned after the audience helps her sing ‘Love On Top’

Beyonce looks stunned after the audience helps her sing ‘Love On Top’
‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal

‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby professes her feelings on Phillip Schofield’s removal
Sydney Sweeney steps out with fiance Jonathan Davino in Cannes

Sydney Sweeney steps out with fiance Jonathan Davino in Cannes
Jude Law opens up about British monarchy

Jude Law opens up about British monarchy
Julia Fox teases Kanye West with her sizzling appearance in Cannes

Julia Fox teases Kanye West with her sizzling appearance in Cannes
Eamonn Holmes slams Phillip Schofield after his resignation from ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes slams Phillip Schofield after his resignation from ‘This Morning’
Michelle Yeoh reflects on Hollywood's evolution in empowering women

Michelle Yeoh reflects on Hollywood's evolution in empowering women
Sean Penn to star in Ukrainian movie, War Through the Eyes of Animals

Sean Penn to star in Ukrainian movie, War Through the Eyes of Animals
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary praise Phillip Schofield after his resignation

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary praise Phillip Schofield after his resignation