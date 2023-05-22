King Charles, Prince William feel no pain at suffering of Harry, Meghan?

Prince William and King Charles do not seem worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security as they reportedly did not show concerns about the couple after a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York.

King Charles III and Prince William, who have not issued even as single word about Harry and his wife Meghan after the incident, sparked reactions with their silence.



Some fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex think that the newly crowned monarch has left his son's dying alone while others think the royal family is not responsible of the disgruntled royals' protection.

Prince of Wales any other senior member of the royal family did not event reach out' to "scared and shaken up" Harry and Meghan.



The car chase, which the couple described as "relentless pursuit", lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers.

The couple's security officer Chris Sanchez said: “I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic."

It occurred when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were returning after attending the Ms. Foundation's ceremony where Meghan was honoured with an award for women and feminist movements.

Harry and Meghan, who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, have always been in headlines about their security and protection due to their controversial statements and some shocking moves in recent years.

William, who's not enjoying good relationship with his younger brother, also remained silence on the incident that reminded Harry of his mother's tragic death in car crash in 1997.



Some royal critics also shared their thoughts on social media, saying "it seems as King Charles, William know that it was another publicity stunt from the California-based couple who want to remain in the spotlight."

Meanwhile, another think that "the royal family has some very important works to focus instead of engaging themselves in "unimportant things."

William and Harry have seemingly distanced themselves further than ever - and it is feared that the unresolved issues between the two brothers could last for many years.